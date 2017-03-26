Chelsea Clinton triggered by Abe Lincoln in 'MAGA' hat — gets trolled with hilarious responses – TheBlaze

This year, the Palm Beach County Republican Party held their annual “Lincoln Day Dinner” at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

According to a reporter with WPTV-TV, the program handout for the event featured former President Abraham Lincoln wearing a famed “Make America Great Again” hat.

But apparently that was too much for Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

She took to Twitter Saturday to show her disbelief that the event’s program did, in fact, feature Lincoln in a “MAGA” hat. “Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please?” Clinton pleaded.