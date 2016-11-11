1.4 million Obama amnesty applicants on deportation hit list | Washington Examiner

Some 1.4 million illegals who followed President Obama's request to sign up for two controversial amnesty programs could be among the first to face deportation under the new administration.

The reason: In exchange for getting into the two programs, they handed over their identities, home addresses, and admitted to being in the United States illegally, making them the easiest to find and legally deport.

"I was surprised anyone would be stupid enough to sign up for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans). Yet apparently hundreds of thousands of people did so anyway," said John Miano of the Center for Immigration Studies.