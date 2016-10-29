Just the Facts, Ma'am | RealClearPolitics

We knew there could be a big October surprise before this bizarre and unpopular election finally came to an end. But who knew it would come from emails found on a device used by former Rep. Anthony Weiner, which was confiscated by the FBI after he sexted an underage woman -- an act that cost him his job, his income and his marriage?

As I pondered this on Friday afternoon, I had a faint recollection of Winston Churchill describing a tough loss in an MP election. Hat tip to Susan Varga, who located this Churchill gem: "In a twinkling of an eye, I found myself without an office, without a seat, without a party, and without an appendix." Churchill had his appendix taken out during that election, which took place in 1922.

So let's see here. Anthony Weiner lost his office and his seat. And while I don't know about his appendix, he did lose his marriage for referring to matters below the waist. And Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's aide and Weiner's soon to be ex-wife, may well lose her seat and her office, although I couldn't find any information about her appendix, despite a long Google search.