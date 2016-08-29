Nearly Naked Hillary Clinton Portrayed as the "Beast" in Hollywood Street Art | Hollywood Reporter

Sabo, a conservative street artist known for creating fake ads and traffic signs and affixing them illegally to bus stops and light poles in the dead of night, also has targeted Leonardo DiCaprio and Nate Parker in previously displayed art.

Hillary Clinton is tattooed and mostly naked in Hollywood. About 20 posters featuring an unflattering image of the Democratic nominee for president were hung Monday morning in the area by Sabo, a conservative street artist known for creating fake ads and traffic signs and affixing them illegally to bus stops and light poles in the dead of night.

His latest work is largely an anti-abortion statement, though it touches on feminism and alleged scandals involving the Clinton Foundation. And, with the number "6-6-6" tattooed around her neck, the rendering insinuates she may be Satan, or at least a devil worshipper.