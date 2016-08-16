Obama's damage is Hillary's baggage

In a speech last week in Warren, Mich., Hillary Clinton borrowed from the past, not to learn from it, but to repeat it. “So starting on Day One,” she said, “we will work with both parties to pass the biggest investment in new, good-paying jobs since World War II.” She followed with recycled promises to repair infrastructure, such as bridges, highways and airports.

Those with short memories may have forgotten her pledges have been tried in the very recent past. Remember President Obama’s “stimulus”? Remember “shovel-ready jobs”? When they didn’t materialize, even the president had to joke that “shovel-ready was not as uh shovel-ready as we expected.” Remember the infrastructure repair Mr. Obama promised?