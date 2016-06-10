Hillary Born a Female, but What Difference, at This Point, Does It Make?

Could it be possible that an increasing number of voters are tiring of liberals stuffing identity politics down our throats? True or not, we must keep hope alive. The liberal media, from The New York Times to the liberal blogs -- apart from Bernie Sanders enthusiasts -- are ecstatic that Hillary Clinton has finally shattered that penultimate glass ceiling and has only one more level to go before she captures the ultimate prize.

At the same time, there's some evidence that Clinton's anointment is a bittersweet pill. I mean, is this really the woman feminists want to represent them in this vaunted achievement? Do even Clinton's most ardent supporters regard her as an iconic figure anymore?