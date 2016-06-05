Newsvine

Jason Reno

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 53 Comments: 1280 Since: May 2014

Attacks against Trump backfire on the conspiracy of dunces | New York Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jason Reno View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew York Post
Seeded on Sun Jun 5, 2016 6:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Are President Obama, Hillary Clinton and violent leftists in cahoots to elect Donald Trump? Or are they just idiots? The evidence is overwhelming that they all belong to a conspiracy — either of secret GOP sympathizers or of dunces. Those are the only options after Democrats took turns denouncing Trump in ways that actually bolstered the potency of his arguments. Three examples tell the tale......

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor