Are President Obama, Hillary Clinton and violent leftists in cahoots to elect Donald Trump? Or are they just idiots? The evidence is overwhelming that they all belong to a conspiracy — either of secret GOP sympathizers or of dunces. Those are the only options after Democrats took turns denouncing Trump in ways that actually bolstered the potency of his arguments. Three examples tell the tale......
Attacks against Trump backfire on the conspiracy of dunces | New York Post
Seeded on Sun Jun 5, 2016 6:45 AM
