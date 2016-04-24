Beyonce Goes to Bat in New Video: "Role Model" Smashes Set to Smithereens With Skipping Children | Showbiz411

<p>Four years ago, the Obamas were crazy fir Beyonce. President Obama said at a fundraiser: “Beyoncé could not be a better role model for my girls because she carries herself with such class and poise and has so much talent.” The president may be changing his policy on Beyonce now. Her new video from the visual album “Lemonade” shows the Queen of Pop gleefully smashing dozens of cars and other objects to smithereens with a baseball bat. She has a better average right now than A-Rod!</p>