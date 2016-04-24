Newsvine

Beyonce Goes to Bat in New Video: "Role Model" Smashes Set to Smithereens With Skipping Children | Showbiz411

<p>Four years ago, the Obamas were crazy fir Beyonce. President Obama said at a fundraiser: &ldquo;Beyonc&eacute; could not be a better role model for my girls because she carries herself with such class and poise and has so much talent.&rdquo; The president may be changing his policy on Beyonce now. Her new video from the visual album &ldquo;Lemonade&rdquo; shows the Queen of Pop gleefully smashing dozens of cars and other objects to smithereens with a baseball bat. She has a better average right now than A-Rod!</p>

