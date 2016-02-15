Newsvine

These three words just changed everything on 'The Walking Dead'

New York Post
Mon Feb 15, 2016
The midseason premiere of AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead” was loaded with shockers. For starters, young Sam (Major Dodson) and his mother got eaten (the show’s had its share of child deaths, but that doesn’t make them any less unsettling). Then, just as Sam’s older brother was about to fire on Carl (Chandler Riggs) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln), he got eviscerated by Michonne (Danai Gurira) — and reflexively let off a shot that ended up in Carl’s eye. And yet the most unexpected, world-altering moment happened when a devastated Rick said, “I was wrong.”

