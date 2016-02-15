As President Obama prepares to carefully fasten his bike helmet and ride off into the sunset, how do we know his presidency has been a total failure?
Because even liberals say so. The famous thrill going up their legs (in the words of Chris Matthews) is now forming a cold, embarrassing puddle in their shoes. There’s a reason why Hillary Clinton, campaigning as the guarantor of Obama’s third term, just got smoked by a kooky geriatric. Bernie Sanders is catching on in part because he tacitly concedes that Obama has been a dud.
Who dislikes Obama more — conservatives or liberals?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Feb 15, 2016 7:17 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment