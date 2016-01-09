Heavily armed 'security detail' shows up at Oregon standoff encampment | OregonLive.com

Update at 2 p.m.: Armed members of the Pacific Patriot Network are leaving the occupied Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Joseph Rice, a spokesman for the network, told reporters that his group presented occupation leader Ammon Bundy and other protesters with "articles of resolution." He didn't say what was in the document, but noted that his group wants to move the sides to an end to the standoff. Then network members got into most of the cars and trucks they'd parked nearby and started heading out of the reserve. Rice didn't address whether his group would return, saying only: "We are moving on to present them (the articles of resolution) to other government agencies." The network is maintaining a neutral stance in the dispute, he said.