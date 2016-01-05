Obama 'best gun salesman' on Earth: Stock picker

Louis Navellier, known for his stock selection prowess, is betting on two firearms companies that have been swept up in a nationwide buying frenzy sparked by Americans concerned about President Barack Obama's intentions regarding gun control and their safety following terrorist attacks in San Bernardino, California, and Paris late last year. Navellier said he owns Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson, which were both sharply higher Tuesday morning, ahead of Obama's planned formal announcement about executive actions he wants to take to restrict gun sales. "Mr. Obama is the best gun salesman on the planet," the chairman of Navellier Associates told CNBC's "Squawk Box," adding that he has not gotten any pushback from investors concerned about profiting from gun stocks. "They just want us to make money."