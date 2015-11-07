Black Lives Matter's numbers are bogus

If the Black Lives Matter crowd is correct, bloodthirsty, racist cops are blasting black men like clay pigeons at a shooting range. The pace of this alleged slaughter is breathtaking. “Every 28 hours, a black person is murdered by police,” Black Lives Matter activist Cherno Biko told Fox News Channel’s Megyn Kelly. “It feels like we’re in a war.” If true, killer cops are rubbing out some 313 innocent, law-abiding blacks annually. Rise Up October asserts that there are “over 1,000 people a year killed by police.”