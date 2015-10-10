A Brief History of British Gun Control, (or, How to Disarm the Law Abiding Populace by Stealth), by P.A. Luty

Am I suggesting that there has been some nefarious plan all along to disarm and subjugate the British people? Yes, partly. I am also suggesting that this is a cycle of government behaviour long recognised, one we should be paying attention to, and breaking. We KNOW what governments do; they acquire power at the expense of the governed. They do it slowly, almost imperceptibly, and usually for nefarious reasons and political expediency. You can always rely on your Expedient Homemade Firearms book though, can't you? They would not dare to ban books, would they? Oh yes, it's already started. Don't say I didn't warn you. "All that is required for evil to prosper is for good men to do nothing"