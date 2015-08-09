Newsvine

Schumer's next challenge in the fight to kill Obama's Iran deal

Seeded by Jason Reno
Seeded on Sun Aug 9, 2015 7:03 AM
Add Sen. Chuck Schumer to the list of Republican warmongers President Obama says are making common cause with Iran’s hardliners by opposing his nuclear deal. Except, of course, that New York’s senior senator is poised to become leader of the Senate’s Democrats in 2017. And his rejection of the Iran deal, announced Thursday night, exactly mirrors the fears of the American people themselves, as seen in poll after poll.

