Obamacare has offered insurance to millions of people, but they’re unhappy with the coverage they’re getting and are particularly upset about the costs, according to a survey released Monday that suggests the health care law continues to struggle to win over Americans. Just 30 percent of customers on Obamacare’s exchanges were satisfied with their coverage, the health care research arm of the Deloitte consulting firm said.
Obamacare enrollees less satisfied than people with other types of coverage: survey - Washington Times
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Aug 4, 2015 6:34 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment