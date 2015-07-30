Barack Obama puts cronyism above cybersecurity | New York Post

It’s the most far-reaching scandal in Washington that no one wants to talk about: Tens of millions of federal employees had their personal information hacked as a result of Obama administration incompetence and political favoritism. Ethnic community organizer-turned-Office of Personnel Management head Katherine Archuleta recklessly eschewed basic cyber-security in favor of politically correct “diversity” initiatives during her disastrous crony tenure. This Beltway business-as-usual created an irresistible opportunity for hackers to reach out and grab massive amounts of sensitive data — compromising everyone from rank-and-file government employees to CIA spies. Could it get worse? You betcha. Amid increasing concerns about these massive government computer breaches, the Defense Department is expected to announce the winner of a lucrative high-stakes contract to overhaul the military’s electronic health- records system this week. The leading finalist among three top contenders is Epic Systems, a Wisconsin-based health-care software company founded and led by top Obama billionaire donor Judy Faulkner.